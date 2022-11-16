CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP)Destiny Adams had 23 points and eight rebounds, Alyssa Ustby added 14 points and 10 rebounds and No. 13 North Carolina eased by South Carolina State 93-25 on Wednesday.

North Carolina outscored South Carolina State 32-1 in the first quarter and 26-2 in the third. The one-point quarter set a program record for fewest points allowed by the Tar Heels.

North Carolina closed the first quarter on a 26-0 run as South Carolina State missed 10 shots and turned it over seven times. The Tar Heels led 48-15 at the break and it was 74-17 after three.

Kennedy Todd-Williams and Teonni Key each scored 13 points and Anya Poole added 11 for North Carolina (3-0), which beat South Carolina State 98-28 in the last meeting on Dec. 3, 2020.

Nicole Gwynn scored 14 points for South Carolina State (0-4), which doesn’t play its home opener until Nov. 22. Gwynn was 5 of 21 from the field and her teammates combined for 2 for 25.

It was the last home game for the Tar Heels until Dec. 7. North Carolina starts four-game road swing against James Madison and then travels to Portland, Oregon for the Phil Knight Invitational and to Bloomington, Indiana for the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.

