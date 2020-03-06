No. 1 South Carolina women rout Georgia 89-56 in SEC tourney

Georgia’s Maya Caldwell, left, and South Carolina’s Brea Beal battle for a loose ball during a quarterfinal match at the Southeastern women’s NCAA college basketball tournament in Greenville, S.C., Friday, March 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Mikiah Herbert Harrigan had 16 points and Tyasha Harris 15 as No. 1 South Carolina won its 24th straight game, beating Georgia 89-56 to start the SEC Tournament on Friday.

The Gamecocks (30-1), the regular-season champs and tournament’s top seed, reached the 30-win mark for fourth time in the past six seasons and beat the ninth-seeded Bulldogs (17-14) for the 12th straight game.

Herbert Harrigan and Harris, the last players left from the 2017 national champions, led the way.

The senior duo combined for six of the Gamecocks’ first 10 points and kept pushing the tempo after the team had opened a double-digit lead. Harris hit a 3-pointer to cap a 13-3 run that made it 45-28.

The Gamecocks will play either No. 15 Texas A&M or No. 25 Arkansas in the semifinals Saturday.

South Carolina’s stellar freshman class, so smooth much of the season, was not as steady in its first taste of the postseason.

Guards Zia Cooke and Brea Beal, both freshmen starters, were a combined 2-of-7 shooting for nine points.

Forward Aliyah Boston, the 6-foot-5 newcomer, continued controlling the middle with 10 rebounds and four of South Carolina’s 12 blocked shots. Reserves Laeticia Amihere and Victaria Saxton had three blocks apiece for the Gamecocks.

Jenna Staiti led Georgia with 16 points, only two of them coming in the final two quarters.

South Carolina had a new mission this week — getting its young team ready for postseason. Coach Dawn Staley was concerned about her newcomers handling a five-day layoff before a three-games-in-three days tournament gauntlet.

And South Carolina struggled at times early to find its consistency.

The Bulldogs had a chance to go in front, trailing 16-15, in the first quarter’s final minute when South Carolina ran off seven points.

THE BIG PICTURE

Georgia: The Bulldogs fell apart whenever South Carolina turned up the pressure. They had 12 turnovers in the game’s first 11 minutes, including five in a row as the Gamecocks built a double-digit lead. Both losses to South Carolina this season came by 30-plus points.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks were boosted by their seniors, who know a thing or two about celebrating titles. The pair have combined for two regular-season SEC titles, two SEC tournament titles and the 2017 national crown.

UP NEXT

Georgia awaits a potential postseason berth.

South Carolina plays in the SEC seminfinals Saturday.