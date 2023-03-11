FORT WORTH, Texas (AP)Marcus Sasser scored 30 points and top-ranked Houston got its 30th win of the season, 60-46 over East Carolina in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament on Friday.

The Cougars (30-2), a sure-bet No. 1 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament, have back-to-back 30-win seasons for the first time since their Phi Slama Jama era. Houston made three consecutive Final Four appearances from 1982-84, and was national runner-up in back-to-back seasons – winning 31 games in 1982-83 and 32 the next season.

Jamal Shead added 12 points for Houston, which won despite shooting a season-low 28.1% (16 of 57) from the field. Houston plays fourth-seeded Cincinnati in the AAC semifinals Saturday.

East Carolina freshman forward Ezra Ausar had 18 points and a season-high 19 rebounds, his third double-double this season. The Pirates (16-17) had a season-low scoring total and shot 31.4% (16 of 51).

NO. 2 UCLA 75, OREGON 56

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Tyger Campbell scored a career-high 28 points, including all seven during a key second-half run, and UCLA beat Oregon in the Pac-12 Conference Tournament semifinals.

The Bruins (29-4) will play No. 8 Arizona or Arizona State in Saturday’s title game. UCLA has won 12 straight and 26 of 28, and one more victory likely would secure a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Oregon (19-14) had won four in a row. The Ducks are on the NCAA bubble.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 18 points for UCLA and David Singleton had 12. Quincy Guerrier and Will Richardson each scored 10 points for Oregon.

NO. 3 KANSAS 71, IOWA STATE 58

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Jalen Wilson had 25 points and 10 rebounds, Gradey Dick made a couple of crucial baskets during a second-half run that gave Kansas control, and the third-ranked Jayhawks beat Iowa State to reach the Big 12 Tournament title game.

Dick finished with 15 points for the top-seeded Jayhawks (27-6), who fell behind early in the second half before the defending champs rallied to reach Saturday night’s title game against seventh-ranked Texas.

The Jayhawks were once again without Hall of Fame coach Bill Self, who is recovering after a hospital trip Wednesday night for what doctors with the University of Kansas Health System would only call “a standard procedure.” Longtime assistant Norm Roberts, serving as the acting coach, said Self addressed the Jayhawks remotely during breakfast and was “doing a lot better.”

Jaren Holmes had 16 points to lead the No. 5 seed Cyclones (19-13). Robert Jones finished with 11.

NO. 4 ALABAMA 72, MISSISSIPPI STATE 49

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Brandon Miller had 18 points and nine rebounds and Alabama never trailed in a quarterfinal victory over Mississippi State in the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

The top-seeded Crimson Tide (27-5) set the pace in the first half, hitting 8 of 20 shots from long range. Charles Bediako and Noah Gurley added 11 points apiece for Alabama, and Jahvon Quinerly scored 10.

Alabama will face No. 25 Missouri in the semifinals on Saturday.

Tolu Smith led Mississippi State (21-12) with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Dashawn Davis scored 13 points.

NO. 5 PURDUE 70, RUTGERS 65

CHICAGO (AP) – Mason Gillis had 20 points on 7-for-8 shooting, and Purdue held off Rutgers in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.

With Zach Edey drawing his usual attention inside, the top-seeded Boilermakers (27-5) got a big lift from Gillis and reserve guard David Jenkins Jr. Gillis grabbed nine rebounds. The 7-foot-4 Edey finished with 16 points and 11 boards.

Purdue will face Ohio State in the semifinals on Saturday.

Derek Simpson scored 18 points for Rutgers (19-14). Cam Spencer had 13 points, and Clifford Omoruyi finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.

N0. 6 MARQUETTE 70, NO. 11 UCONN 68

NEW YORK (AP) – Tyler Kolek and David Joplin each scored 17 points, and Marquette moved into the Big East championship game for the first time by holding off UConn.

The top-seeded Golden Eagles (27-6) opened a four-point lead on a 3-pointer by Olivier-Maxence Prosper with 3:39 left and then held on at raucous Madison Square Garden.

UConn (25-8) had a chance to tie or win in the final seconds, but coach Dan Hurley elected not to call a timeout as his team brought the ball across halfcourt. Jordan Hawkins missed badly on a contested, desperation 3 at the buzzer.

Kam Jones added 14 points and Prosper scored 11 for the Golden Eagles, who will face No. 15 Xavier for the title Saturday night.

Adama Sanogo had 19 points and 11 rebounds to pace the Huskies.

NO. 7 TEXAS 66, NO. 22 TCU 60

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Dylan Disu and Christian Bishop scored 15 points apiece, Tyrese Hunter made two free throws in the closing seconds, Texas held off TCU in the Big 12 Tournament semifinals.

The win wasn’t in hand until the final minutes, when Micah Peavey’s miss that would have drawn TCU within 60-58 turned into a runout. Marcus Carr converted the layup at the other end for Texas.

The second-seeded Longhorns (25-8) will play top-seeded Kansas for the championship on Saturday night.

Mike Miles had 15 points, including his third 3-pointer with just under 6 seconds left in the game, to lead the sixth-seeded Horned Frogs (21-12). Chuck O’Bannon also had 12 points for TCU.

NO. 13 VIRGINIA 76, CLEMSON 56

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) – Jayden Gardner had 23 points and 12 rebounds and Virginia beat Clemson, sending coach Tony Bennett’s team to the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament title game for the first time since 2018, when the Cavaliers won it all.

Armaan Franklin scored 16 points and Kihei Clark added 13 for the Cavaliers, who shot 50% from the field while outscoring the Tigers 40-22 in the paint.

The second-seeded Cavaliers (25-6) will meet fourth-seeded and 21st-ranked Duke in Saturday night’s championship game at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Hunter Tyson made four 3-pointers and scored 15 points, and P.J. Hall had 13 for Clemson (23-10), which is on the NCAA Tournament bubble.

NO. 21 DUKE 85, NO. 14 MIAMI 78

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) – Kyle Filipowski had 17 points and 11 rebounds, Jeremy Roach hit a huge 3-pointer at the 1:32 mark and Duke held off Miami in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament semifinals.

Roach’s 3 from the left wing over Isaiah Wong with the shot clock going down gave Duke a 78-71 lead that Miami couldn’t overcome. The fourth-seeded Blue Devils (25-8) closed out their eighth straight win and earned their 17th trip to the title game in the past 25 tournaments. They will play No. 13 Virginia for the title on Saturday night.

This run at the league title comes in the debut run of first-year coach Jon Scheyer, who replaced retired Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski.

Wong had 22 points to lead the top-seeded Hurricanes (25-7), who lost starting forward Norchad Omier to an ankle injury just 66 seconds into the game. Jordan Miller added 17 points for Miami.

NO. 15 XAVIER 82, NO. 24 CREIGHTON 60

NEW YORK (AP) – Souley Boum scored 23 points, Jack Nunge added 17 and Xavier cruised past Creighton to reach the the Big East Tournament championship game.

Coach Sean Miller’s second-seeded Musketeers (25-8) will face top-seeded and sixth-ranked Marquette on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in a matchup of teams looking for their first Big East Tournament title.

Xavier has played in the final just once since joining the conference in 2013-14, losing to Villanova in 2015.

Ryan Kalkbrenner led Creighton (21-12) with 18 points on 7-for-7 shooting. The rest of the Bluejays went 14 for 49 from the field.

NO. 25 MISSOURI 79, NO. 17 TENNESSEE 71

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Nick Honor hit a 3-pointer with 1:45 left to put Missouri ahead to stay, and the Tigers reached the Southeastern Conference Tournament semifinals for the first time since joining the league.

The Tigers (24-8), who joined the SEC in 2012, will play fourth-ranked Alabama on Saturday. Missouri won its fifth straight this season to snap a three-game skid in the SEC quarterfinals.

D’Moi Hodge led Missouri with 26 points, 17 in the second half. Kobe Brown added 24 points and nine rebounds, and DeAndre Gholston had 10.

Santiago Vescovi led five Vols (23-10) in double digits with 17 points. Tyreke Key had 16, Jahmai Mashack 14, Olivier Nkamhoua added 11 points and 10 rebounds and Julian Phillips 10.

NO. 18 TEXAS A&M 67, ARKANSAS 61

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Wade Taylor scored 18 points and Texas A&M rallied from a 13-point deficit early in the second half to beat Arkansas in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

Texas A&M (24-8) advanced for the second straight year to the semifinals, where it will face Vanderbilt on Saturday. The Aggies lost to Tennessee in the 2022 championship game.

Henry Coleman III had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Texas A&M. Dennis Dexter and Radford each added 11 points.

Nick Smith led Arkansas (20-13) with 16 points and Makhi Mitchell finished with 15.

NO. 19 INDIANA 70, MARYLAND 60

CHICAGO (AP) – Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 24 points, Jalen Hood-Schifino added 19 points, and Indiana beat Maryland in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.

The third-seeded Hoosiers (22-10) went on a 20-2 run in the second half to wipe out a seven-point deficit and got payback for a loss at Maryland (21-12) on Jan. 31. Indiana will face No. 10 seed Penn State in the semifinals on Saturday.

Jackson-Davis had nine rebounds, seven assists and four blocks.

Hakim Hart led Maryland with 16 points.

NO. 20 SAN DIEGO STATE 64, SAN JOSE STATE 49

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Keshad Johnson and Darrion Trammell each scored 15 points and San Diego State beat San Jose State in the Mountain West Conference Tournament semifinals.

The top-seeded Aztecs (26-6) advanced to the championship game for the sixth consecutive year. They will face the winner of the late semifinal between Utah State and Boise State.

The Aztecs shot 40.7% from the floor, hitting 22 of 54, including 6 of 16 from 3-point range.

Tibet Gorener scored 15 points for San Jose State (20-13).

VANDERBILT 80, NO. 23 KENTUCKY 73

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Ezra Manjon scored 25 points and Vanderbilt rallied from an early 10-point deficit to beat Kentucky in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

Vanderbilt (20-13) followed up its first win at Rupp Arena since January 2007 last week by beating Kentucky again and advanced to Saturday’s semifinals against No. 18 Texas A&M. The Commodores also posted their first 20-win season since 2014-15.

Vanderbilt has won 10 of its last 11 and never blinked despite making only one field goal in the final 6:29. Tyrin Lawrence and Jordan Wright each had 18 points for the Commodores.

Antonio Reeves led Kentucky (21-11) with 22 points. Jacob Toppin had 21 points and 11 rebounds, while Oscar Tshiebwe had 19 points and 15 rebounds.

