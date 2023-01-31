Nice signed Terem Moffi on Tuesday after beating southern rival Marseille for the prolific Nigeria striker on the final day of the transfer window.

Nice said Moffi, who joined from French club Lorient and has been one of the best players in the league this season, signed a loan deal with a obligation to make the deal permanent.

”We’re delighted that Terem’s determination to sign for OGC Nice, combined with our own, has led to this outcome,” Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivere said. ”It’s an investment that matches our ambitions.”

The 23-year-old Moffi arrived in the French league in 2020 after stints in Lithuania and Belgium. He scored 35 goals in 90 matches with Lorient. Moffi’s 12 goals this season put him second in the scoring chart, one behind Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe.

Marseille was interested in signing Moffi, with the striker set to be part of a reported swap deal that would see Bamba Dieng sign with Lorient. The Senegal forward did sign a four-year deal with Lorient last week, but Moffi opted for Nice.

Nice said Moffi could start as soon as Sunday against Marseille.

