OLEAN, N.Y. (AP)Josh Nickelberry scored 17 points off the bench to help La Salle to a 76-70 victory against St. Bonaventure on Wednesday night.

Nickelberry shot 5 for 10 (4 for 9 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line for the Explorers (11-13, 5-6 Atlantic 10 Conference). Khalil Brantley shot 6 for 14, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to add 16 points. Fousseyni Drame recorded nine points and shot 4 for 6, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc.

Daryl Banks III led the way for the Bonnies (13-12, 7-5) with 16 points and six rebounds. Chad Venning added 16 points for St. Bonaventure. Yann Farell also had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.