PHILADELPHIA (AP)Josh Nickelberry scored 17 points in La Salle’s 65-62 win over Binghamton on Saturday.

Nickelberry was 4 of 14 shooting, including 3 for 10 from distance, and went 6 for 8 from the line for the Explorers (3-3). Khalil Brantley scored 15 points and Hassan Drame had 13 points, while five rebounds and four steals. He made a go-ahead jumper with 1:18 remaining to give La Salle a 62-61 lead.

Jacob Falko finished with 20 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals for the Bearcats (3-3). Tariq Balogun added 16 points for Binghamton. Christian Hinckson had 11 points, nine rebounds and two steals.

La Salle led 36-27 at halftime.

