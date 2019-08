Photo Credit: MiLB.com

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Rutherford and Gulf Coast alum Nick Nelson is moving on up in the Yankees organization. He was called up Tuesday from the Trenton Thunder to play for the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

Nelson has been doing well in Double-A going 7-2 with 83 strikeouts in 65 innings and a 2.35 ERA.

Nelson was drafted in the fourth round of the 2016 MLB draft out of Gulf Coast.