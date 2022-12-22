BOSTON (AP)Nick Foligno broke a tie midway through the third period, Jeremy Swayman stopped 25 shots and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins rallied to beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 on Thursday night.

The Bruins improved to 26-4-2 and 18-0-2 at home.

Foligno scored from the left circle off a feed from Charlie Coyle. David Pastrnak and Jake DeBrusk also scored for the Bruins.

Mark Scheifele and Jansen Harkins scored for Winnipeg and Connor Hellebuyck made 37 saves.

The Jets led 2-0 at 7:20 of the first period, with Scheifele opening the scoring at 1:58 with his team-leading 20th goal.

”Maybe we weren’t as focused in the beginning as we should be,” Pastrnak said. ”That’s a heck of of a team we beat. They’re not an easy team to play. You never take wins in this league for granted.”

Pastrnak scored his team-leading 22nd midway through the second, and DeBrusk tied it 2:52 later on the powerplay.

”You try your best to stay out of the penalty box against a team that’s so good in the faceoff circle and so good on the powerplay,” Winnipeg coach Rick Bowness said. ”That’s the best team in the league right now and we battled them to the end.”

McKENNEY REMEMBERED

Boston honored Don McKenney, who died Sunday at the age of 88. McKenney packed a lot in his nine seasons with the Bruins. He served as captain in his final two seasons with the Original Six franchise and either led or tied Boston scoring four times.

NOTES: Five weeks after announcing an investigation had been launched into the organization’s player-vetting process, after Boston signed controversial prospect Mitchell Miller and then cut ties with him two days later, the Bruins announced there were no findings of misconduct by team employees during the Miller vetting process. . Bowness is in his first season on the Winnipeg bench. He broke in as an NHL head coach with Boston back in 1991 and spent just one season with the club. . Morrissey extended his points streak to 11 games with the assist on Harkins’ goal. . DeBrusk’s goal was the 200th point of his career. ”Really nice goal, too,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. ”It shows his skill and his ability to make electric plays around the net.”

