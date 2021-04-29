NFL Draft 2021 Spotlight: Kadarius Toney

The 86th annual NFL Draft will take place in downtown Cleveland April 29 – May 1.

Florida Wide receiver Kadarius Toney is predicted by multiple mock drafts to go in the first round on Thursday night.

Toney wasn’t a standout at Florida at first. In his first three seasons with the Gators, he had just 50 receptions for 606 yards. He had 47 carries for 419 yards and a touchdown too.

He wanted to go into the 2020 NFL Draft but ultimately decided to return to Florida for his senior season, which turned out to be a great decision for him.

Toney had the most productive season with the Gators this past fall, catching 70 passes for 984 yards and 10 touchdowns.

He’s a multi-talented player as in high school he was a dual-threat quarterback for Blount High School in Alabama.

Toney is also a rapper and goes under the alias, “Yung Joka.”

