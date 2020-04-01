Skip to content
WMBB - mypanhandle.com
Panama City
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus Latest
Special Reports
Your Local Election Headquarters
News 13 This Morning
The Daily Pledge
Entertainment News
Top Stories
NFL keeping its draft in April as scheduled
Top Stories
Should you wear mask in public if not sick with coronavirus?
Top Stories
Bay District Schools students begin distance-learning
Video
City of Lynn Haven extends local state of emergency
Video
Isolation and social distancing hurts those recovering from substance abuse
Video
Walking down the aisle at a later date: Panhandle weddings postponed due to COVID-19
Video
Video
Video Center
Live Stream
Weather
Homeschool Help
VIPIR Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Hurricane HQ
Draw the Weather
Top Stories
13NOW|Severe Weather Coverage
Video
Top Stories
Homeschool Help: What is a drought?
Video
Top Stories
Weekly Weather Outlook: March 27, 2020
Video
Homeschool Help: What is a flash flood?
Video
Homeschool Help: What are heat index values?
Video
Homeschool Help: Why does hurricane season typically peak in fall?
Video
Sports
Scholar Athlete
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
The Big Game
Top Stories
Exposed to betting, lowly Swedish team gets death threats
Top Stories
NFL keeping its draft in April as scheduled
Top Stories
The Latest: Soccer fans in Belarus to stop attending games
FHSAA looking into extending spring sport seasons
Video
6-man rotations? Piggybacking starters? Pitching, post virus
Durant, Young highlight players-only NBA 2K tourney on ESPN
Community Calendar
Contests
2020 Contest Winners
Fan of the Day
Win Coconut Creek Tickets
Draw the Weather
Rock It Lanes Birthday Club
Features
Border Report Tour
LawCall
Get It To Go
Open for Biz
Buddy Check
Dr. Oz Wellness Network
Home for the Holidays
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Careers at WMBB | Nexstar
Our Programming
TV Guide
Antenna Reception
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
NFL Draft
NFL teams rely on tape with virus altering pre-draft routine
Canceled by Coronavirus: Vegas’ elaborate draft plans change
Crystal ball: Projecting the upcoming NFL schedule
The story of the NFL draft, from extravaganza to unadorned
NFL keeping its draft in April as scheduled
Coronavirus Resources from the CDC
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
More NFL Draft Headlines
Former No. 1 overall draft picks still available on market
April NFL draft on schedule, no public events in Las Vegas
NFL ends in-person visits between teams, draft prospects
Patriots get 4 compensatory draft picks, two in third round
Trending Stories
Florida’s Chief Justice issues new statewide COVID-19 emergency orders
Bay County announces eighth COVID-19 case
Panhandle scores low on social distancing
Tyndall AFB member tests positive for COVID-19
Panama City FHP trooper tests positive for COVID-19
Live Stream
PHOTOS: Famous people who have died from coronavirus
Walton County announces two additional COVID-19 cases
Weather
Bay County announces seventh COVID-19 case