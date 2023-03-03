Pep Guardiola is wary of the threat of Newcastle United despite a difficult run that continued with last week’s EFL Cup final defeat.

Manchester City welcome Newcastle on Saturday, with the Magpies looking to bounce back from Sunday’s Wembley reverse at the hands of Manchester United.

This has still been a positive campaign for the visitors, who were in a relegation battle last season but are now fifth, despite a four-game winless run in the Premier League.

City drew 3-3 at St James’ Park in August, and manager Guardiola is expecting a tough challenge.

“(The progress) is incredible,” he said. “What happened last season and this season making the step forward, it looks like they came to stay here. From what I’ve seen lately, even the final against United, and what they have done all season, it is one of the toughest opponents we have until the end of the season for their quality.

“They can do everything – experience, the threats, the transitions, (at) set-pieces the best team in the league. There are many, many things. That’s why they are there for a long time this season.”

Eddie Howe has had to lift his players this week, however, knowing how difficult facing City would be even without the fresh pain of a final loss.

“We have had team meetings and I have had individual meetings to try to rid the players of any sadness,” Howe said. “There was a feeling of just sadness.

“Sadness when you are going to play Manchester City is not a good emotion to have. I think that has worked, because initially it was difficult for them.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Manchester City – Jack Grealish

Grealish has been in top form of late and will be particularly keen to perform in this game, given City’s opponents. His ill-advised comments about Miguel Almiron last year prompted a backlash, and although Grealish apologised, he will expect a hostile reception from the Newcastle fans.

Newcastle United – Allan Saint-Maximin

Saint-Maximin was involved in all three Newcastle goals in the reverse fixture, running City ragged. He has looked like getting back to his best self in recent weeks after earning a place in the team again, and his threat will be key on the counter-attack.

MATCH PREDICTION – MANCHESTER CITY WIN

– For all Guardiola’s words of warning, this is a fixture City have loved in the past. They have won their last 13 Premier League home games against Newcastle – only Everton (14 vs Fulham) have had a longer winning home run against an opponent in the competition.

– Indeed, not since 2004-05 have Newcastle gone through a Premier League season without losing at least once to City.

– Newcastle are unbeaten in eight straight away league games, but they have lost their past two matches in all competitions, having been beaten only twice in their first 29 games this season.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Manchester City 71.8 per cent

Newcastle United 9.5 per cent

Draw 18.7 per cent