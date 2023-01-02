Mikel Arteta warned his Arsenal players over Newcastle United’s “threat” as they look to win a sixth straight Premier League game at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.

Arsenal extended their lead at the top of the league to seven points with victory at Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday, with closest challengers Manchester City slipping up at home to Everton.

As the Gunners look to win their first Premier League title since the 2003-04 campaign, Arteta hopes his side are aware of the dangers Newcastle United will pose on Tuesday.

“It’s a huge club, a club with such history in this country,” Arteta told reporters.

“Now they have a real set-up with a coach that has brought something different to the club – an atmosphere they have created of belief and big ambitions – and owners who are able to build the team quickly and compete with the best teams.

“They are a threat.”

Newcastle’s superb start to the season under Eddie Howe sees them in third place, just two points behind City.

With the chance to finish in the top four of the Premier League for the first time since the 2002-03 season, Howe does not feel his team need any January signings to remain in the fight.

“If we didn’t sign anybody, I love the group,” Howe said. “I think we have a really strong team.

“The thing we have to guard against is injuries at this time of year.”

Howe did not select Callum Wilson to start the goalless draw with Leeds on Saturday, as he recovers from illness.

“I didn’t consider him fit enough to start the game,” Howe added. “It wasn’t a difficult decision.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Arsenal – Eddie Nketiah

The 23-year-old has scored in his last three home Premier League starts, while he has netted 11 times in his last 11 starts at the Emirates in all competitions. If he is given the nod from the off once again against Newcastle, he will surely fancy his chances of extending his scoring form.

Newcastle United – Callum Wilson

The former Bournemouth man has scored six in eight Premier League games in London while playing for Newcastle. Only Alan Shearer and Peter Beardsley have more Premier League goals for the Magpies in London, but Wilson would join them on nine by scoring a goal here.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Arsenal are the only team with a 100 per cent winning record in home Premier League games this season, winning all seven games at the Emirates. The Gunners are looking to win their opening eight home matches in a top-flight season for the first time, while their current home winning run stands at 10 in a row, last winning more consecutively between April and November 2017 (12).

– Arsenal have won their last 11 home games against Newcastle in all competitions – only against Stoke (an ongoing run since 1983) have they ever won more consecutive home matches (16).

– Newcastle have won their last two Premier League games in London, last winning more consecutively in the capital between May 2013 and January 2014 (four). Having beaten Tottenham 2-1 in October, they are looking to win away at both north London sides in a single Premier League campaign for the first time since 2001-02.

– Arsenal have kept 28 clean sheets against Newcastle in the Premier League – only Manchester United (29 against Tottenham) have recorded more against a specific opponent in the competition.

– Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has lost all six of his away Premier League matches against Arsenal (five defeats with Bournemouth, one with Newcastle) by an aggregate score of 16-2.