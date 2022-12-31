NEWCASTLE, England (AP)Fabian Schar wasted three good chances as Newcastle’s six-game winning streak in the Premier League was halted by a 0-0 draw against Leeds on Saturday.

Schar and fellow defender Dan Burn had the best chances for Newcastle, but neither was able to break the deadlock despite Eddie Howe’s team dominating much of the game without finding a way past goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

As a result, Newcastle had a disappointing finish to 2022 but still sit in third place in the standings ahead of Tuesday’s trip to leader Arsenal. Meanwhile, the result could ease a bit of the pressure on Leeds’ American manager Jesse Marsch after two straight losses.

After a bright start from Leeds, Newcastle eventually took control in the game with the link-up between Kieran Trippier and Miguel Almiron down the right starting to pay dividends, and it was the fullback who handed Schar the chance to open the scoring from a 21st-minute corner, although the Switzerland international’s downward header flew just wide.

Brenden Aaronson saw a dangerous shot blocked seconds later, but the Magpies might have gone ahead when Joelinton headed Trippier’s 24th-minute corner back across goal only for Burn to miss his kick.

The home side’s frustration continued immediately after the break when Schar recycled another corner from Trippier beyond the far post, only to blast his shot over, before Chris Wood was denied by Meslier after running on to Burn’s knockdown.

Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope was forced into his first genuine save 12 minutes after the restart, diving to his right to turn away Rodrigo’s well-struck effort and Newcastle stepped up a gear to pin Leeds back deep inside their own half.

Meslier repelled Schar’s 62nd-minute header and Sean Longstaff fired over after Joelinton’s enterprising run seconds later, prompting Howe to introduce Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin.

Longstaff cleared the crossbar once again after good work by Almiron as an increasingly fractious contest entered its final quarter, but the visitors held firm.

