New York City FC may have secured a home tie in the MLS postseason, but Nick Cushing is taking nothing for granted ahead of a trip to Atlanta United.

There will be little on the line when New York head to the Mercedez-Benz Stadium, with Atlanta out the postseason running and the Pigeons already qualified.

But head coach Cushing will want to assure his side finish above local rivals New York Red Bulls, who sit two points behind, in a battle for third place in the Eastern Conference.

“It’s completely 50-50 in that sense – you can look at it one way and say: ‘We’re in, we’ve secured a home game so we can only be three or four,” Cushing said.

“We can look at it that way but we can also look at it the other way – that momentum is really important.

“If you look at last year, going into the playoffs, we were on a really good run and although we didn’t win the last regular season game, it was a really positive performance.

“The difference now is everyone’s healthy, everyone’s hungry, everybody’s really motivated to play these big games and no more than this game around the corner.”

Atlanta sit in 11th with the playoffs out of reach, though head coach Gonzalo Pineda wants to finish the season strongly.

“For me, (this match) is important,” Pineda said. “It’s important because it’s in front of our fans and we want to give them a good show. It’s against a championship team and a team that knocked us out of the playoffs last year.

“So, it has some relevance to me. And I think the players it’s also important that we’ll try to bring a good, competitive team for that game.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Atlanta United – Thiago Almada

Thiago Almada has enjoyed a fine individual season, leading Atlanta for assists (11) and tied third for most goals (six).

New York City FC – Santiago Rodriguez

Santiago Rodriguez has been a standout performer for New York in 2022, heading the franchise charts for assists (13), while he has four goals to his name.

KEY OPTA FACTS

·New York City FC is unbeaten in its last five matches against Atlanta United, including a 2-0 win in last season’s playoffs, though the first meeting this season ended in a 2-2 draw. NYCFC has never won in five visits to Atlanta, its most road games against any opponent without at least one win.

·Atlanta United will miss the playoffs for the second time in the last three seasons after reaching the postseason in each of its first three MLS campaigns. From 2017 to 2019, the Five Stripes had an MLS-high 182 points, but in the three years since, they’ve tallied 113, 19th-most in the league.

·New York City FC has won consecutive matches after winning just one of its previous 10 matches (D2 L7). The win locked up New York City’s seventh straight playoff berth, the second-longest active streak in MLS behind only the Red Bulls (13).

·Josef Martínez has scored six times in eight career games against New York City FC. Since he joined MLS in 2017, only Alejandro Pozuelo (9) has scored more times against NYCFC.

·Talles Magno recorded a goal and an assist in New York City FC’s win over Orlando on Sunday. He had contributed to just one goal in his previous 14 MLS appearances dating back to mid-July after recording five goals and eight assists in his first 18 league games this season.