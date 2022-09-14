Fortinet Championship

Site: Napa, California.

Course: Silverado Resort & Spa (North). Yardage: 7,123. Par: 72.

Prize money: $8 million. Winner’s share: $1.44 million.

Television: Thursday-Sunday, 6-9 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Max Homa.

FedEx Cup champion: Rory McIlroy.

Last tournament: Rory McIlroy won the Tour Championship.

Notes: This starts a new PGA Tour season, and it will be the last year for a wraparound season that begins in September. The 2024 season will start in January. … Max Homa won the first of his two PGA Tour titles last season at Silverado. … Hideki Matsuyama is the only player from the top 20 in the world playing the PGA Tour opener. … Matsuyama is among five players in the field who will play at the Presidents Cup next week. Other International team members are Corey Conners, Cameron Davis and Taylor Pendrith. Max Homa is on the U.S. team. … Jimmy Walker, who won the tournament in 2013, returns to competition for the first time since the Texas Open in early April. Because of 16 players joining LIV Golf and resigning or being suspended, he moved to No. 50 in career money and used his one-time exemption. … Rickie Fowler is in the field. He starts the season after changing his swing coach and caddie.

Next week: Presidents Cup.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/