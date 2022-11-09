IRVING, Texas (AP)The new-look American Athletic Conference will not use divisions and play an eight-game league football schedule when it expands to 14 teams next season, the league announced Wednesday.

The scheduling model was approved for use the next four seasons (2023-26) by the American’s athletic directors.

The American will continue to go division-less and match the top two teams in the regular-season conference standings in its championship game.

The AAC is losing three of its current 11 members to the Big 12 next year, but adding six new schools from Conference USA.

Replacing Houston, Central Florida and Cincinnati will be UAB, Florida Atlantic, Charlotte, UTSA, Rice and North Texas.

The plan calls for the 14 teams to face each other at least twice during the four-year cycle – once at home and once on the road.

The schedule also will include six annual matchups: North Texas-SMU; UAB-Memphis; Rice-UTSA; Charlotte-East Carolina; Florida Atlantic-South Florida; and Navy-Temple.

A full schedule with game dates for next season will be announced after the 2022 season.

—

