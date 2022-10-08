DURHAM, N.H. (AP)Max Brosmer threw for 291 yards and two touchdowns, Dylan Laube ran for 81 yards and a score, and New Hampshire beat winless Stony Brook 24-14 on Saturday.

Stony Brook got within 17-14 with 5:01 left in the fourth quarter, but New Hampshire answered with a five-play, 71-yard drive capped by Brosmer’s 15-yard heave under pressure to Brian Espanet.

Joey Corcoran and Kyle Lepkowski each had 90-plus yards receiving for New Hampshire (4-2, 4-0). Dylan Laube, who entered No. 2 in the FCS in all-purpose yards per game (180.4), had 81 yards rushing and 22 receiving.

Charlie McKee threw a touchdown and an interception for Stony Brook (0-5, 0-4). The Seawolves were just 2 of 12 on third downs.

