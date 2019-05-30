New Arnold boys basketball coach ready to get started

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. – Arnold High School introduced new head coach Josh Laatsch to the boys basketball team Wednesday.

He landed his first head coaching job at the high school level at just 24 years old.

“I haven’t had experience as a head coach other than coaching golf, but I’ve always been told experience is derived from your environment not your age,” Laatsch said. “I’ve had a really good environment to grow up in. You know, being the son of a coach and playing at the college level, I’ve seen a lot of things in my 24 years that has really helped me with this opportunity.”

A “really good enviroment” is right. He’s been around the game of basketball all his life. His father, Chris Laatsch has been a high school basketball coach for 30 years in Alabama. He currently coaches at Spain Park High School in Birmingham.

Laatsch also played basketball at the University of West Florida. He even is familiar with Panhandle coaching after being the assistant to Mosley head boy’s basketball coach Mike Memmen for this past season. He said it’s going to be tough to coach against Memmen this season.

“It’s gonna be tough because we’ve built a lifelong bond and going to work with him every day and talking basketball and talking life,” Laatsch said. “Being so close, it’s going to be tough in that regard. But I cannot wait, it’s gonna be really fun, he’s already started the trash talk.”

Laatsch has already hit the ground running. Just hours after he was introduced to the team, he had practice with them. They are getting ready for a summer series with Poplar Springs on Monday.