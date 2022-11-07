FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP)Phil Neville was given a contract extension Monday as coach of David Beckham’s Inter Miami.

Miami finished sixth among 14 teams in Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference with 14 wins, 14 losses and six draws. It lost to New York City 3-0 in the first round of the playoffs.

Neville was hired before the 2021 season after three years coaching England’s women’s national team. Miami missed the playoffs in his first season after finishing with 12 wins, 17 losses and five draws.

The 45-year-old made 59 appearances for England from 1996-2007 and played for Manchester United (1994-2005) and Everton (2005-13).

