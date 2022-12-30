BOSTON (AP) — Tyler Nelson had 25 points in Navy’s 75-58 win against Boston University on Friday in a Patriot League opener.

Nelson was 6 of 10 shooting, including 4 for 6 from distance, and went 9 for 9 from the line for the Midshipmen (8-5). Sean Yoder scored 17 points while shooting 5 for 8 and 6 of 7 from the free throw line, and added six rebounds. Daniel Deaver recorded nine points.

The Terriers (7-7) were led by Walter Whyte and Ethan Brittain-Watts, who posted 16 points apiece. Fletcher Tynen finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.

