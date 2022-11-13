ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP)Evan Nelson scored 23 points as Harvard beat Elon 92-77 on Sunday night.

Nelson added six assists and three steals for the Crimson (2-1). Luka Sakota scored 14 points, shooting 4 for 6 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line. Samuel Silverstein shot 3 of 5 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Torrence Watson led the way for the Phoenix (1-2) with 14 points and six rebounds. Sean Halloran added 14 points and two steals for Elon. Max Mackinnon also had 12 points and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.