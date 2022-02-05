NEW YORK (AP)Ethan Wright had 27 points as Princeton rolled past Columbia 85-63 on Saturday night.

Drew Friberg added 17 points for the Tigers (16-5, 6-2 Ivy League). Ryan Langborg added 13 points and six rebounds. Jaelin Llewellyn had 10 points and nine boards.

Princeton made a season-high 16 3-pointers – including seven by Wright and five by Friberg.

Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa had 15 points to pace the Lions (4-16, 1-7), who have lost six straight. Ike Nweke added 14 points. Liam Murphy had 14 points and 11 rebounds.

The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Lions this season. Princeton defeated Columbia 84-69 on Jan. 7.

