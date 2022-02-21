DES MOINES, Iowa (AP)D.J. Wilkins registered 15 points as Drake beat Indiana State 74-58 on Monday night.

Roman Penn had 15 points for Drake (20-9, 11-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Tucker DeVries added 14 points. Garrett Sturtz had 12 points and six rebounds.

Indiana State totaled 22 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Cameron Henry had 17 points for the Sycamores (11-17, 4-12). Kailex Stephens added 16 points. Cooper Neese had 11 points.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Sycamores on the season. Drake defeated Indiana State 85-67 on Feb. 2.

