PHILADELPHIA (AP)Jaylen Sims scored 17 points and Trazarien White had 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead UNC Wilmington to a 69-63 win over Drexel on Thursday night.

Mike Okauru added 14 points and James Baker Jr. had 10 points and six rebounds for UNC Wilmington (20-8, 14-3 Colonial Athletic Association).

Amari Williams had 20 points and 19 rebounds for the Dragons (14-13, 9-8). Camren Wynter added 14 points. Xavier Bell had 12 points.

The Seahawks improve to 2-0 against the Dragons for the season. UNC Wilmington defeated Drexel 70-63 on Jan. 31.

