AMHERST, Mass. (AP)T.J. Weeks Jr. had 17 points and 10 rebounds off the bench to lead Massachusetts to an 81-73 win over Fordham on Wednesday night.

The victory came a day after UMass coach Matt McCall was fired, though McCall will continue coaching the Minutemen through the end of the season.

Rich Kelly had 15 points for UMass (13-16, 6-11 Atlantic 10 Conference). Trent Buttrick added 11 points and eight rebounds. Noah Fernandes had six assists.

Darius Quisenberry had 15 points for the Rams (14-15, 7-10). Chuba Ohams added 14 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. Josh Colon-Navarro had 10 points.

The Minutemen evened the season series against the Rams. Fordham defeated UMass 85-73 last Monday.

