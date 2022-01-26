TAMPA, Fla. (AP)Marcus Weathers scored 17 points and Kendric Davis scored 13 points and grabbed six rebounds and SMU beat South Florida 74-54 on Wednesday night for its fourth straight win.

Emmanuel Bandoumel added 12 points for SMU (15-4, 6-1 American Athletic Conference)

Caleb Murphy scored 14 points, Jamir Chaplin scored 11 and Javon Greene had 10 points and six rebounds for the Bulls (6-12, 1-5).

SMU also defeated South Florida 77-65 on Jan. 12.

