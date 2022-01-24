SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP)Josip Vrankic scored a pair of layups while Santa Clara held San Diego scoreless for the final two-and-a-half minutes of overtime as the Broncos pulled out a 78-74 victory on Monday night.

Vrankic finished with 22 points and Keshawn Justice had 18 points and eight rebounds for Santa Clara (12-7, 2-2 West Coast Conference). PJ Pipes added 13 points. Parker Braun had eight rebounds.

Jalen Williams, the Broncos’ leading scorer heading into the matchup at 19 points per game, was held to only 8 points on 4-of-11 shooting.

Terrell Brown had 13 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks for the Toreros (11-9, 4-3). Joey Calcaterra added 13 points. Jase Townsend had 10 points.

