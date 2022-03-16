CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP)Jayden Gardner had 16 points, Reece Beekman added 14 and Virginia beat Mississippi State 60-57 in the first round of the NIT on Wednesday night.

Beekman made two free throws with 35 seconds left for a seven-point lead.

Kihei Clark added eight points and nine assists for Virginia (20-13).

Tolu Smith had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs (18-16). Iverson Molinar and Garrison Brooks each had 13 points.

