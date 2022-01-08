Venters lifts E. Washington past Idaho 96-93

CHENEY, Wash. (AP)Steele Venters had 25 points as Eastern Washington narrowly beat Idaho 96-93 on Saturday.

Angelo Allegri added 21 points for the Eagles. Allegri also had nine rebounds.

Ethan Price had 17 points for Eastern Washington (9-7, 3-2 Big Sky Conference). Rylan Bergersen added 13 points and three blocks.

After Eastern Washington outscored Idaho 39-36 in the first half, both teams scored 57 in the second as the hosts clinched the 3-point victory. Both teams set season records for scoring in the second half. The Eagles’ 57 points in the second half marked a season high for the home team, while the 57 points in the second half for the Vandals were the best of the season for the visiting team.

Mikey Dixon had 25 points for the Vandals (3-10, 0-3). Rashad Smith added 17 points. Tanner Christensen had 14 points and eight rebounds.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com