EDINBURG, Texas (AP)Cameron Tyson had a season-high 30 points as Seattle routed UT Rio Grande Valley 102-62 on Wednesday night.

Darrion Trammell had 19 points and eight assists for the Redhawks (20-6, 11-2 Western Athletic Conference). Kobe Williamson added 11 points and Riley Grigsby scored 10.

Seattle registered season highs with 21 3-pointers and 31 assists.

Marek Nelson had 18 points for the Vaqueros (7-19, 2-12), whose losing streak reached four games. RayQuan Taylor added 13 points and seven rebounds. Justin Johnson had 11 points and seven boards.

The Redhawks improve to 2-0 against the Vaqueros for the season. Seattle defeated Texas Rio Grande Valley 67-59 last Thursday.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com