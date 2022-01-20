Tyson carries Seattle over Abilene Christian 72-62

ABILENE, Texas (AP)Cameron Tyson had 20 points as Seattle defeated Abilene Christian 72-62 on Thursday night.

Riley Grigsby had 15 points for Seattle (14-4, 5-0 Western Athletic Conference), which won its sixth straight game. Darrion Trammell added 14 points and six rebounds, and Kyree Brown had 12 points.

Reggie Miller had 12 points for the Wildcats (11-7, 2-5), who have now lost five games in a row. Mahki Morris added 10 points, and Airion Simmons had seven rebounds.

