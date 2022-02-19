SEATTLE (AP)Darrion Trammell made a 3-pointer with 3.3 seconds remaining to give Seattle a 67-64 victory over California Baptist on Saturday.

Riley Grigsby had 23 points and Trammell finished with 22 for Seattle (21-6, 12-2 Western Athletic Conference)

Elijah Thomas had 16 points for the Lancers (14-13, 4-10). Ty Rowell added 13 points. Daniel Akin had 12 points and 13 rebounds.

