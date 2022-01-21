Thompson scores 21, St. Francis slips by Central Connecticut

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

LORETTO, Pa. (AP)Myles Thompson had 21 points and seven rebounds to lead St. Francis of Pennsylvania to a 68-67 victory over Central Connecticut on Friday night.

St. Francis went ahead 67-62 with 2:28 remaining and held on despite making just one free throw the rest of the game.

Josh Cohen added 11 points for the Red Flash (6-12, 2-5 Northeast Conference).

The Blue Devils (4-15, 2-5) had 30 bench points, led by Davonte Sweatman with 14 points and Stephane Ayangma with 13. Starters Trenton McLaughlin and Nigel Scantlebury added 11 and 10 points, respectively.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss