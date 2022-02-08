FORT WORTH, Texas (AP)Chuck O’Bannon Jr. scored a career-high 19 points, Eddie Lampkin had 10 points and 12 rebounds and TCU held off Oklahoma State 77-73 on Tuesday night.

TCU led by 13 points, 69-56, with seven minutes left but only made two field goals the rest of the way as Oklahoma State battled back during an 11-0 run – with seven points from Isaac Likekele. Damion Baugh ended TCU’s drought with a runner from the free-throw line with 1:44 left for a 72-69 lead.

Lampkin grabbed an Oklahoma State missed free throw with 20 seconds left and was fouled before making two free throws for a 75-71 lead. Avery Anderson III answered for Oklahoma State with a quick layup, but Baugh sealed it with a full-court pass to Emanuel Miller for a dunk and a four-point lead. Miller also blocked a shot on Oklahoma State’s final possession.

Miller added 16 points and Baugh had 15 points and eight assists for TCU (16-5, 5-4 Big 12). The Horned Frogs are off to their best conference start through nine games since going 5-4 in the 2003-04 season in Conference USA.

Likekele scored 19 points and Anderson added 14 for Oklahoma State (11-12, 4-7). The Cowboys were just 5 of 10 from the free-throw line compared to 18 of 23 for TCU.

TCU plays at No. 9 Texas Tech on Saturday in the first of six Top-25 matchups over its final nine games. Oklahoma State hosts West Virginia on Saturday.

