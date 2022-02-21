HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP)Andrew Taylor had 17 points as Marshall got past Southern Mississippi 74-60 on Monday night.

Taevion Kinsey had 16 points for Marshall (11-17, 4-11 Conference USA). David Early added 13 points.

Isaih Moore had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Golden Eagles (6-21, 1-13), whose losing streak stretched to 10 games. Tyler Stevenson added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Walyn Napper had seven rebounds.

