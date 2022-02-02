DOVER, Del. (AP)Nendah Tarke had 13 points and eight rebounds and his game-winning basket as time expired sent Coppin State past Delaware State 59-57 on Wednesday night.

Tarke hit a beyond half court shot at the buzzer to down Morgan State 79-76 on Jan. 15.

Kyle Cardaci had 13 points and seven rebounds for Coppin State (5-16, 4-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference).

D’Marco Baucum had 13 points for the Hornets (2-16, 0-6), who have now lost 14 games in a row. Chris Sodom had nine rebounds and three blocks and Martez Robinson added seven rebounds.

Myles Carter, the Hornets’ leading scorer heading into the matchup at 15 points per game, finished 2-for-15 shooting and scored seven points.

