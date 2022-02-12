TROY, Ala. (AP)Jovan Stulic came off the bench to score 18 points to lift Arkansas-Little Rock to a 66-62 win over Troy on Saturday.

D.J. Smith had 15 points for Arkansas-Little Rock (8-14, 3-7 Sun Belt Conference), which snapped its five-game losing streak. Myron Gardner added 13 points.

Christyon Eugene had 14 points for Troy (17-8, 8-4), whose four-game win streak was snapped. TK Smith added 11 points. Efe Odigie had 10 points.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com