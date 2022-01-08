Strawbridge leads Alabama St. over Jackson St. 72-57

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The BookIt facility in Panama City Beach was sold in December to D.R. Horton for $4.975 million, according to the Bay County Property Appraiser.

BookIt, a travel website, became infamous at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March of 2020 for allegedly leaving customers stranded and refusing to refund money spent on trips that could not happen during the shutdown.