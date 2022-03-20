NORMAN, Okla. (AP)Jaren Holmes tossed in 23 points, Osun Osunniyi had a double-double and St. Bonaventure knocked out Oklahoma 70-68 in the second round of the NIT on Sunday night.

Holmes sank 8 of 12 shots, including all four of his 3-point attempts, for the Bonnies (22-9). Osunniyi finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Jalen Adaway added 11 points – all in the second half. Dominick Welch and Kyle Lofton both scored 10 with Lofton’s all coming after intermission.

St. Bonaventure never trailed after Holmes hit a 3-pointer with 5:24 remaining to give the Bonnies a 61-58 lead. Umoja Gibson hit from beyond the arc to pull the Sooners within 69-68 with 18 seconds left, but Welch made the second of two free throws and Marvin Johnson missed a jumper that was snagged by Osunniyi to end the game.

Gibson hit six 3-pointers and scored 26 to pace the Sooners (19-16). Gibson had 16 points in the first half to guide Oklahoma to a 36-33 lead at the break. Jalen Hill added 13 points.

