Smith, Henn lead Denver past Omaha 94-63

DENVER (AP)Tevin Smith had 18 points to lead five Denver players in double figures as the Pioneers romped past Nebraska Omaha 94-63 on Saturday.

Denver’s 94 points were a season high. Michael Henn scored 13 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and distributed six assists for the Pioneers (8-14, 4-5 Summit League).

Felix Lemetti had 12 points for the Mavericks (3-17, 2-7), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Akol Arop and Marco Smith each scored 10 points.

