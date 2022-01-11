Smith, Elvis score 14 apiece; Dayton beats Saint Louis 68-63

DAYTON, Ohio (AP)Malachi Smith and Kobe Elvis posted 14 points apiece as Dayton edged past Saint Louis 68-63 on Tuesday night.

DaRon Holmes II added 11 points and five blocks for Dayton (10-6, 2-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Toumani Camara had nine rebounds.

After entering halftime with a 36-26 advantage, Dayton managed to hang on for the 5-point victory despite being outscored by five points in the second half. The Billikens’ 26 points in the first half were a season low for the team.

Gibson Jimerson scored a season-high 23 points for the Billikens (10-5, 1-1). Terrence Hargrove Jr. added 14 points. Fred Thatch Jr. had 10 points.

