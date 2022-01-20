Sims lifts UNC Wilmington over James Madison 71-70

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP)Jaylen Fornes scored 16 points, Jaylen Sims made a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer and UNC Wilmington beat James Madison 71-70 on Thursday night for its seventh straight victory.

Trazarien White had 16 points for UNC Wilmington (10-5, 4-0 Colonial Athletic Association). Shykeim Phillips added 14 points and Sims finished with 11 points.

Vado Morse scored a season-high 25 points for the Dukes (11-5, 2-3). Takal Molson added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Justin Amadi had 12 points and nine rebounds.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com