WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP)Jaylen Sims had 20 points as UNC Wilmington won its 10th consecutive game, narrowly beating Northeastern 67-62 on Thursday night.

Shykeim Phillips had 17 points for UNC Wilmington (13-5, 7-0 Colonial Athletic Association). Jaylen Fornes added 14 points.

The Seahawks forced a season-high 20 turnovers.

Jahmyl Telfort had 20 points and six rebounds for the Huskies (6-14, 0-9), who have now lost 10 games in a row. Nikola Djogo added 17 points and seven rebounds, and Coleman Stucke had 10 points.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com