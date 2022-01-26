STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP)Ben Shungu scored 21 points and Ryan Davis added 20 as Vermont extended its win streak to eight games, beating Stony Brook 80-67 on Wednesday night.

Eric Beckett had 13 points for Vermont (14-4, 6-0 America East Conference).

Jahlil Jenkins had 17 points for the Seawolves (12-7, 4-2). Anthony Roberts added 16 points.

The Catamounts improve to 2-0 against the Seawolves this season. Vermont defeated Stony Brook 98-65 on Jan. 12.

