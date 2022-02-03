LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP)Ryan Burkhardt and Keon Clergeot scored 17 points apiece as Southeastern Louisiana edged past McNeese State 83-78 on Thursday night. Gus Okafor added 15 points for the Lions.

Joe Kasperzyk had 11 points for Southeastern Louisiana (12-11, 7-2 Southland Conference).

Collin Warren had 19 points for the Cowboys (8-15, 3-6). Zach Scott added 17 points. Christian Shumate had 15 points.

The Lions improve to 2-0 against the Cowboys for the season. Southeastern Louisiana defeated McNeese State 83-78 on Jan. 7.

