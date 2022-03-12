KATY, Texas (AP)Joe Kasperzyk had 19 points off the bench, Jalyn Hinton had 16 points and 13 rebounds and Southeastern Louisiana defeated New Orleans 74-65 in a semifinal of the Southland Conference tournament on Friday night.

Jalyn Hinton also had seven blocks and five assists for Southeastern Louisiana (19-13). Roger McFarlane added 13 points and nine rebounds. Ryan Burkhardt had 10 points.

Troy Green had 24 points and 12 rebounds for the Privateers (18-13). Derek St. Hilaire added 12 points. Tyson Jackson had 10 points.

