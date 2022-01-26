FAIRFAX, Va. (AP)D’Shawn Schwartz had 20 points as George Mason topped Saint Bonaventure 75-66 on Wednesday night.

Devon Cooper had 18 points for George Mason (10-7, 3-1 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Josh Oduro added 15 points, seven rebounds and five blocks. Davonte Gaines had 14 points and eight rebounds.

Jalen Adaway had 15 points for the Bonnies (11-5, 3-2). Kyle Lofton added 15 points. Dominick Welch had 14 points and seven rebounds.

