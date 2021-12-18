San Diego St. tops Saint Mary’s (Calif.) 63-53

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — No criminal charges will be filed in the Panama City Beach crash that killed two children, prosecutors announced Friday.

On December 4th, 2020, Scott Donaldson was driving his truck westbound on Highway 98 when he crashed through the fence of the Coconut Creek Family Fun Park. 4-year-old Baylor Kirchgessner and his sister 6-year-old Addie Kirchgessner were killed.