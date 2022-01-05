Samuel leads Florida Gulf Coast over North Florida 74-67

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP)Kevin Samuel tallied 16 points and 11 rebounds as Florida Gulf Coast won its eighth consecutive home game, beating North Florida 74-67 on Wednesday night.

Tavian Dunn-Martin added 11 points and 12 assists for the Eagles.

Both teams were playing their first Atlantic Sun Conference game of the season.

Caleb Catto had 12 points for Florida Gulf Coast (11-4, 1-0 Atlantic Sun Conference). Cyrus Largie added 11 points.

Carter Hendricksen had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Ospreys (4-10, 0-1). Jose Placer added 15 points. Jarius Hicklen had 11 points.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com