BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP)Dominic Parolin’s 15 points off of the bench helped Lehigh to a 61-49 victory over Lafayette on Saturday night.

Parolin shot 6 of 9 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line for the Mountain Hawks (11-8, 6-2 Patriot League). Evan Taylor scored 10 points and added 13 rebounds. Keith Higgins Jr. shot 4 for 10, including 0 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points. It was the sixth victory in a row for the Mountain Hawks.

The Leopards (6-15, 4-4) were led in scoring by T.J. Berger, who finished with 14 points. Lafayette also got 12 points and two steals from CJ Fulton. Josh Rivera also had 10 points, four assists, two steals and two blocks.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Wednesday. Lehigh visits Holy Cross while Lafayette hosts Loyola (MD).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.